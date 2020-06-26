TheStreet Downgrades Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) to D

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $630.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.