TheStreet Lowers Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) to D

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IOTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:IOTS opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $391.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.87. Adesto Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. Research analysts predict that Adesto Technologies will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOTS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.