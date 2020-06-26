Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,346,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,414 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.07% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $48,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TR stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.22. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

