Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL) Major Shareholder Sells $21,452,000.00 in Stock

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $21,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SHLL opened at $17.40 on Friday. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Acquisition by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,661,000.

Tortoise Acquisition Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

