Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 6,725 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 986.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NNN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,440,000 after purchasing an additional 363,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,179,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,932,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,073,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,115,000 after buying an additional 2,347,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,495,000 after buying an additional 760,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 203.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,982,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,765 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

NNN opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

