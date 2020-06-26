Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $231,000 Stake in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 54.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FirstService by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,459,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,136,000 after purchasing an additional 485,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $56,308,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $30,562,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,858,000 after acquiring an additional 149,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in FirstService by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 82,530 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. CIBC raised shares of FirstService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of FirstService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService Corp has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average is $92.24.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $633.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.90 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

