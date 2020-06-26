Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 704 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,904,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.19, for a total value of $897,135.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,135.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 3,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,036,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,677,162 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECH. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.70.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $258.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.63 and a 200-day moving average of $218.61. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.15. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $282.52.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

