Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.87. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.63.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Discover Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

