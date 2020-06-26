Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

D opened at $81.14 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.