Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) Insider Robin Stewart Sells 4,431 Shares

Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) insider Robin Stewart sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.49), for a total value of £15,641.43 ($19,907.64).

Tp Icap Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 160.25 ($2.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 425 ($5.41). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 348.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 366.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tp Icap from GBX 450 ($5.73) to GBX 420 ($5.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Shore Capital raised Tp Icap to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 340 ($4.33) in a report on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.35) target price (up previously from GBX 400 ($5.09)) on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tp Icap in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 440 ($5.60) target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tp Icap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 408 ($5.19).

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

