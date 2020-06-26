Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Director David B. Wells Sells 2,840 Shares

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Director David B. Wells sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $409.71 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $421.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

