Traders Buy Large Volume of Uniqure Put Options (NASDAQ:QURE)

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,084 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 974% compared to the average daily volume of 194 put options.

In other news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $533,213.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,829. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

QURE stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Uniqure will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QURE. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Uniqure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.46.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

