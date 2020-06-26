Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,111 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 910% compared to the average volume of 110 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RVNC. ValuEngine upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 103,665 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVNC opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.45 and a quick ratio of 12.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.56. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

