TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TransAlta to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.23. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $813.52 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 7.04%. Analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 202.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,796,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,445 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 161.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,776,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,928,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 44.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,588,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 797,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

