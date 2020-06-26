Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.05, but opened at $23.87. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Translate Bio shares last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 7,746,727 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

In other news, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 40,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $791,698.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Translate Bio by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 63.61% and a negative net margin of 859.22%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

