TreeHouse Foods Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 675 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,064% compared to the average volume of 58 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THS. Bank of America upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,035,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,333. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,533 shares of company stock worth $2,401,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $97,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

