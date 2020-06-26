Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a news sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Trigon Metals stock opened at C$0.15 on Friday. Trigon Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

