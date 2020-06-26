Tritax Big Box REIT (BBOX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON: BBOX):

6/22/2020 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 140 ($1.78). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 155 ($1.97). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 120 ($1.53).

6/15/2020 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 151 ($1.92) to GBX 155 ($1.97). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 120 ($1.53). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

LON BBOX opened at GBX 144.40 ($1.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.27. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. Tritax Big Box REIT PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 79 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 162.60 ($2.07).

In related news, insider Karen Whitworth purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £19,360 ($24,640.45).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

