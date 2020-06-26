Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Terex by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Terex by 23.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 61,170 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 292,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,207,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,702,000 after buying an additional 112,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George bought 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $44,192.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $116,921.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,345.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,812 shares of company stock worth $87,931. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $33.49.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.77 million. Terex had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

