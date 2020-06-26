Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,871 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Synovus Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,080,000 after buying an additional 2,613,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $54,882,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,321,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 38,932.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,119,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

SNV opened at $20.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

