Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $97.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

