Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 2,362 Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Imax were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Imax alerts:

Shares of IMAX opened at $10.86 on Friday. Imax Corp has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.53 million, a P/E ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imax Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Imax Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.