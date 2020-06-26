Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 4,121 RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 52.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 1.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,610,000 after acquiring an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPM. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $74.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.