Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 160,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,621,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,222,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,692,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David C. George purchased 4,273 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $249,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.74.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

