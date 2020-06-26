Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $229,000 Stock Position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,026,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 26,865 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 510,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 76,578 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. Upland Software Inc has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $845.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $335,373.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 549,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,754,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $275,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,699,854.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,903 shares of company stock valued at $781,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

