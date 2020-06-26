Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $236,000 Stock Position in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,013 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Quotient were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 3.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 78.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 11,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $81,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,081.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Farrell sold 12,811 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $94,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. Quotient Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Ltd will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

