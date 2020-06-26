Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $243,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,165 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,630,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,937,000 after acquiring an additional 409,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,820 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,054,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $27.54 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.