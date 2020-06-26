Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Prothena worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth about $5,350,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 34.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 109,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 87.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 97,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

PRTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of PRTA opened at $9.85 on Friday. Prothena Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 21.05, a quick ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $389.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,452.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.