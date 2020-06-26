Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $231,000 in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of American Axle & Manufact. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,634,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 108,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of AXL opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.74. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

