Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,968 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Unilever were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1,445.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Unilever stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.84%.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

