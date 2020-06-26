Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Novocure were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Novocure by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Novocure by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Novocure during the 4th quarter worth $4,214,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Novocure news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 27,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $1,953,849.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,297,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 31,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $1,996,788.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 649,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,421,823.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,527 shares of company stock worth $6,044,893. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NVCR stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.63 and a beta of 1.56. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

