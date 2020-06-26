Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,156,110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,667,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,077,000 after purchasing an additional 340,720 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 360,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 223,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.95. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

