Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $128,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 546,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 170,565 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,445,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,348,000 after buying an additional 598,700 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $5,012,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,997,000 after buying an additional 1,501,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $5.77 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 115.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $813.52 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 1.61%. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -144.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

