Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $122,993,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Corteva by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Corteva by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,524,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,197,000 after buying an additional 2,274,995 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

