Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.