Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $7,511,700.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $7,511,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, George Hu sold 70,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $14,794,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $7,049,350.00.

On Friday, June 12th, George Hu sold 15,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.38, for a total transaction of $2,885,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, George Hu sold 50,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total transaction of $9,421,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, George Hu sold 15,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.02, for a total transaction of $2,910,300.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $7,010,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $6,965,350.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, George Hu sold 10,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $2,000,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, George Hu sold 2,142 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $436,753.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, George Hu sold 7,577 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.67, for a total transaction of $1,437,129.59.

Shares of TWLO opened at $216.52 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $219.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.52 and a 200 day moving average of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 61.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,888 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,874,000 after acquiring an additional 187,524 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Twilio by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,683,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.86.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

