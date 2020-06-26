UBS Group Boosts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $52.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.39.

MS stock opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 30,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

