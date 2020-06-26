UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 107.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in UDR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,046,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.30 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

