Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $706,676,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,323,000 after buying an additional 310,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,436,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.41.

Shares of ULTA opened at $194.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.82. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.