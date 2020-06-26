Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Axa

Axa lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.41.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $194.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.47. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

