Ultra 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $95,609.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and $95,609.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,209.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.36 or 0.02501455 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00629284 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004503 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,584,632 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

