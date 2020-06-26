United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 46,554 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 107,865 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 997,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 326,485 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

NYSE:HP opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $53.06.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

