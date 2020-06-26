United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $93.20.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.