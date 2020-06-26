United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 5,821 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 135.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 50,943 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,331,000. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 399.4% during the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

AOR opened at $46.05 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.