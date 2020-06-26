United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHP opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

