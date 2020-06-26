United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 6,960 iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,674,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,172,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,637,000. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 240.6% during the first quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 21,792 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $68.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $75.72.

