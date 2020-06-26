United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 36.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 171.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 50.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.84.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $2,307,483.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,239,679.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $86,080.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,700. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan Inc has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

