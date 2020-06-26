United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,110 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $512,000. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 51,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $43.69 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99.

