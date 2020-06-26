United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Shares of AMP opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

