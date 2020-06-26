United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $362,000 Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 154,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

VSGX opened at $47.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $54.83.

